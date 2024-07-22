More than $7,500 in Helena for rural firefighters

HELENA — This weekend, the greater Helena community donated thousands of dollars to support rural firefighters.

On Saturday, volunteers collected donations for the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council outside the Helena Safeway, both Albertson’s locations, Walmart, Bob's Valley market, Dave’s Exxon and Van’s Thiftway.

In total, all locations raised more than $7,500 for the cause, and numerous goods were donated as well.

Funds and goods will be split across the area rural fire departments, including the purchases of protective equipment and training materials.

Some of the goods and funds will also go to other rural fire departments across the state that have recently been fighting significant wildfires.

The Rural Fire Council was founded to develop a cooperative cohesion of the rural fire department resources in Lewis and Clark County.

