Positively Montana July 4 Episode

Positively Montana
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 05, 2021
Welcome to Positively Montana! This 23-minute broadcast features recent uplifting stories about Montana people.

On this episode MTN brings you the stories of a Missoula woman who is an unsung hero of her community, a teen who picked up trick riding during the pandemic, a woman who provides snacks for backroads travelers and more.

The focus of Positively Montana is to feature people doing good things; people trying to make a difference and good things happening to people who need help.

For more Positively Montana features - or if you have a story suggestion - click here to visit our Positively Montana page.

