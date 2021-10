"Pumpkins For A Cause" donates to Peace Place

NEAR VAUGHN — On Saturday, about 14 miles northwest of Vaughn, 22-year old Jordan Schroeder and his dad Phil hosted their annual "Pumpkins For A Cause" event.

Jordan, a member of Special Olympics, started the idea by giving out pumpkins several years ago, and then his parents worked with him to create an annual event to help non-profit agencies in our community.

This is their seventh year hosting the event. Last year they raised more than $8,000 for the Great Falls Rescue Mission; another other previous recipient is Eagle Mount Great Falls.

This year's recipient of donations is Peace Place, a non-profit agency in Great Falls that provides respite to families who have children with medical diagnoses and/or developmental delays. Click here to learn more about the organization.

Jordan's father Phil helps grow the pumpkins and says they have been able to withstand this hot weather thanks to plenty of watering and care, but they are expecting another good crop for the event this year.

“We’ve been very fortunate with this and been able to give back so much to some really helpful local communities,” Phil said. “It’s an opportunity for all families, but especially families that have young children or children with some special needs to come out and enjoy picking out a pumpkin and getting a hayride and just taking a ride out into the country and supporting an awesome local charity.”