Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

HELENA — The Salvation Army in Helena is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Red kettles will be popping up across the city this month, and volunteers will be manning them.

“The more (volunteers), the better,” Salvation Army Northwest Division Major Brian West said. “We just need little groups, government agencies, anyone that wants to come out.”

The first kettles will be out on November 15, and all of them will be out in Helena on November 25. One of the volunteers manning a kettle this year is Phil McGovern—he’s been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for about five years.

“Everybody’s very friendly about it,” McGovern said. “And it surprises me—they always say ‘thank you for doing this,’ and I always say ‘I appreciate you as well, because you’re donating to help the Salvation Army.’”

According to the Salvation Army, they typically raise the most money during the winter holiday season. Money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the Helena area.

Donations fund things like the food pantry, utility assistance, shelter and more. West said the Salvation Army in Helena has seen need increasing.

“These things are vital,” West said. “Anything you can do for the kettle season, it really pays off.”

Volunteering to man a kettle doesn’t just help the Salvation Army, McGovern said it is also a good time.

“Just do it, at least once, and then you’re kind of hooked on it,” McGovern said.

There are multiple ways to sign up to volunteer. You can sign up online, or you can reach out to West via phone at 406-442-8244, or email at brian.west@usw.salvationarmy.org.

