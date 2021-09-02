Scouts create "sensory paths" at Great Falls school

GREAT FALLS — Some students in Great Falls have a fun new way to learn thanks to Boy Scouts.

Over the weekend, Scouts painted "sensory paths" on the playground at the Great Falls Early Learning Family Center.

The colorful designs are meant to help the students develop skills and help them learn.

After getting a grant to pay for the designs, school principal Colette Getten contacted the Scouts to see if they’d be interested in helping paint them.

Getten explained, "The idea behind a sensory path is to help children self-regulate and to help actually form some different pathways in their brain that will help them to calm and sooth and then to kind of re-gear up for learning.”

Troop 1007 Scout Master Sherman Banks said, "Four of our Scouts went to preschool here, so we thought it was a good opportunity to for them to come back and be able to give back to the school that they started their education at. Two, we like to get out into the community and help any way that we can.”

Girls from Troop 1007G also helped paint the designs.

If you have a project you think the Scouts could help with, you can call Troop 1007 at 406-439-5800 or Troop 1007G at 406-788-9624; or e-mail Troop 1007G at Troop1007G@gmail.com.