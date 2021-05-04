Service dog for classroom coming soon to Manhattan Middle School

At Manhattan Middle School, a puppy named Asher is about to upset the apple cart in school—in the best of ways.

Asher is a seven-month-old therapy dog who’s still in training. He has to get used to school bells, fire alarms, and excited children, who you know will be all over his curly golden doodle self.

Asher is training to be a school facility dog at 4E Kennels in Nevada. The kennel’s Healing Hearts charity provides free service dogs to those in need.

In about 30 to 60 days, Asher will be joining the classroom of science teacher Elise Meldahl at Manhattan Middle School.

MTN’s Donna Kelley and Cody Boyer were there to join the surprise when 4E Kennels showed up at Miss Meldahl’s classroom to give her the good news.