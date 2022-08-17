'Shop with a Cop' event gives kids the opportunity to shop with an officer

HELENA — Wednesday morning The Salvation Army hosted their "Shop with a Cop" School Clothes Shopping Spree event at Old Navy to help local kids get ready to head back to school.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Helena Police Department showed up for the event. 40 kids were signed up to receive $150 gift cards to Old Navy, 20% off at Old Navy, a backpack with school supplies, and a shopping buddy from one of the departments.

“Any time we can provide this community outreach, the better. It gets us out there and it gets us more involved with people on a neutral basis, more a community feel rather than responding to call,” says Helena Police Department’s Police Chief Brett Petty.

This event, put on by The Salvation Army, allows students to focus on important things like school and their studies as they step into the new school year. This event has the potential to make a big difference in some families’ lives. The K-12th students are chosen on a needs-base and the money for the event was given by private donors and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“This community is really focused on helping one another, you know. And we are so grateful for that. They go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of their community are being met, and that's what we love about a small town,” says Major Iva West, Core Officer for the Helena Salvation Army.

