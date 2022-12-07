Showdown donation drive will help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

Showdown Montana is already a few weeks into the ski season with an early open this year and are bringing back their annual food drive that partners with the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

This year, 15 cans of food and $15 gets you a lift ticket, or a $20 donation to the food bank also gets you a $15 lift ticket.

Last year’s food drive was the slowest it’s been since they started, bringing in $363 on top of the food, but the two years prior combined for almost $8,000, leaving Showdown optimistic for a good turnout this year.

The event this year is on Saturday, December 10, and lift tickets bought through the donation drive are good for that day only.

“We had a low year last year, and moved it around a little and didn’t get as many people but two Saturdays that we've had, have been amazing,” said marketing director Avery Patrick. “We’re hoping people show up. Usually, it's more of a kickoff to our season, but now we're already three weeks in and it's just a great way to give back to the community, get people skiing and get food donated right before the holiday when it's such a critical time for the food bank.”

Although last year was slow, the food bank values the partnership and is ready to close out what has been a hectic year for them and food bank director Shaun Tatarka.

“Showdown and their food drive is really big for us,” Tatarka said. “We’ve had a rough year with the need we’ve seen but this is a big tradition with the food bank. It’s a great way to save money and support the Food Bank.”

Along with food donations, they’ve had various amounts of money raised over the years. 2019 and 2020 were two of the biggest years, while the average year results in just under $2,500 raised.

Also, if you’re a current season pass holder, you can still bring 15 cans and be put in a drawing to win a season pass for next year. For more information, call Showdown at 406-236-5522.

