Showing foster kids love with Valentine's Day cards

GREAT FALLS — A project to help foster kids in Montana know that they are loved is returning in 2022, as the Great Falls chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is once again collecting Valentine’s cards for children in foster care.

CASA did this for the first time in 2021 and enough cards came in to give one to every foster child in the state.

Six other chapters in Montana have since started this project in their areas.

“We hope it’ll be just as successful or even more (than last year),” said Lauren Kropf, acting director of Great Falls CASA. "It's just so great to see the community understanding and believing and reaching their hands out to others.”

Cards can be handmade or store bought and will be accepted through February 1.

They can be dropped off at the chapter’s office at 415 2nd Avenue North in Great Falls, or you can mail them to CASA at 325 2nd Ave North, Great Falls, 59401.

CASA's mission is to "recruit, train, and support volunteer guardians ad litem who assist the courts to protect the rights and best interests of local children so they can be safe and have an opportunity to thrive."