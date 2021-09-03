Sip 'n Dip announces musical performer finalists

GREAT FALLS — The Sip 'N Dip lounge in Great Falls launched a contest in July to find a new musical performer. The lounge is known for its tiki theme and "mermaids" swimming in the pool behind the bar - and of course, "Piano Pat."

Pat Sponheim, the iconic entertainer who passed away in May, had been behind the keyboard belting out favorites at the Sip 'N Dip since 1963. Pat was one of the reasons that the Sip 'N Dip was named by GQ magazine in 2003 as the "#1 bar on earth worth flying for" - coupled with the near-equally iconic mermaids behind the bar.

This week, the Sip 'N Dip Lounge announced the five finalists for their music bar competition.

The five finalists are Joel Corda, Lyle Sheets, Melissa Smith, Johnny Ritchie, and Eric Lowell Bartz - all Great Falls residents..

The finalists will perform in front of the judges; panel on October 5th and 6th, and the winner will perform live for the first time on October 8th.