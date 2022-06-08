Three EVMS students put the "I" in kind

HELENA — On Wednesday, East Valley Middle School students were recognized by staff for putting the "I" in kind, by being generous to staff and students.

30 middle schoolers were given a certificate for their kindness, while 3 other students were nominated by teachers and even the principal for exemplary behavior.

6th grader Ashtyn Ridgeway and 7th graders Ashlynn Garrison and Chase Hager were given 200-dollar gift cards to Universal Athletics or Bob Wards from Kindness Makes Miracles founder Carl O'Loughlin, who founded the organization after his daughter died in 2008.

O'Loughlin says it was his duty to ensure that the students continue to be kind throughout their lives.

"I think it is a lot of motivation for these kids to be kind, all the teachers and students alike have been excited for this. If they want to be recognized then they will show kindness," said O'Loughlin.

