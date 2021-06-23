GREAT FALLS — This is fourth year of the annual #TroyStrong blood drive, which was organized by Wes and Callie Ross, parents of six-year old Troy, who was diagnosed with a rare medical condition in 2017.

#TroyStrong blood drive returns to Great Falls

The event is named for Troy, whose life was saved by numerous blood transfusions after he was diagnosed with a rare immune disease in 2017.

Troy hopes to attend this year’s drive and meet some new faces.

The Ross family partners with the American Red Cross, who said the blood drive has gotten great results each year and expect the same or better results for this year.

Scott Shanahan from the Red Cross said the Ross family have been excellent to work with and is happy to see such great numbers for a good cause.

“It’s been busy the last six months…hopefully we continue to get even more donors later in the year,” Shanahan said.

Wes says the blood drive is a great way to help other kids who might need the help his son has needed the last few years.

"It's still the same mission, same goal, to give back to support the next person in need. Four years ago, we never dreamed in our wildest dreams that our son's life would be dependent on nine donors that saved his life. If we didn't have that, none of this would matter. We wouldn’t have a son,” he said.

The Ross family hopes to extend the blood drive into more Montana communities so that they can help as many kids as possible.

The blood drive will be on Thursday, June 24, from noon to 6 pm at the Great Falls Blood Donation Center (1300 28th Street South). All blood types are being accepted.