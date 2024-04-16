Practical and medical ways to treat seasonal allergies

Spring has arrived and while many people look forward to warmer days and blooming flowers, others dread those seasonal allergies.

People may mistake allergies for the common cold because the two have similar symptoms.

To distinguish allergies, look for sneezing, watery eyes, itchy throat and skin, and clear nasal drainage.

For people who wish to know what they are allergic to, allergy testing is available and is done with a simple blood test.

Often this isn’t necessary unless your symptoms are severe. In that case your primary care provider will likely refer you to an allergist.

For less severe symptoms over-the-counter medications like antihistamines and nasal steroids can be used.

“Steroids will help prevent it much better than treat it. Over time, though, the steroids will keep it from coming back,” explained Dr. Charles Marler with Benefis Health System.

Marler recommends people start using over-the-counter nasal steroids now because the medication can take two to four weeks to start working within your body.

Often, many symptoms can be prevented with practical treatments within the home. These include good hygiene, changing air filters on a regular basis, wearing a mask while cleaning, and using allergy covers for your pillows.

Marler recommends to keep it simple. Start with your home, move on to medication, and always ask a pharmacist or doctor if you have any questions.