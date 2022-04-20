Prescribed burn on Wednesday near York

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be conducting a prescribed burn on Wednesday, April 20 northeast of Helena near York.

USFS says conditions look good to conduct a 250-300 burn in the York/Nelson area (Bull Sweats Unit 5).

Smoke will be visible from the Helena Valley and may linger for a few days.

“This work allows us to remove excess ground fuels around the communities of York and Nelson, and return nutrients to the soil. In short, this work will support mature trees in continuing to grow strong and provide abundant understory forage for wildlife,” said Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on social media.