Prescribed burn planned for Rodney Ridge on Tuesday

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark Nation Forest plans on conducting a prescribed burn in the South Hills of Helena on Tuesday, September 19.

Conditions permitting, the Helena Ranger District plans to burn 120 acres along the Rodney Ridge area, continuing implementation of the prescribed burn conducted in the spring of 2022.

"Prescribed fire is a critical tool to help us reduce hazardous fuels around local communities and reduce severity of future wildfires,” said District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “This work is part of the Tenmile South Helena Vegetation Project and will help mitigate risk to fire personnel and the community if and when wildfires in this area occur.”

Fire personnel will implement, monitor, and patrol the burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.

The Forest Service says prescribed fires are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that includes specific environmental conditions. Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties, and partners.

All prescribed fires will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators, and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.

The Forest Service will post updates onFacebook @HLCNF or X, formerly known as Twitter, @LewisandClarkNF.