Preventing another 500-year-flood: Fromberg's river project

Back in 2022, residents of Fromberg experienced what they refer to as a "500-year-flood." Now, it's 2024, and the county has developed a plan, which they believe can prevent other floods like it.

Many Fromberg residents remember June 14, 2022, like it was yesterday.

"I think every time I walk outside, I can see that water coming across there," says Larry Richardson.

Richardson lives at the bank of the river, and experienced those moments the water came in. His neighbors believe he was the most affected by the flood, as he lost his entire house.

"My old house, I had a deck. I just filled up my lawn mower with gas. When I started mowing the grass, Sherry up there came walking down, and looked right across there. The water was coming down across, directly at my house," he said.

Unfortunately, several people along the river experienced very similar moments.

"It impacted the town greatly. 'Cuz, half of our town was underwater," said Tim Nottingham, the town's mayor.

Nottingham has been working with the Stillwater and Joliet Conservation District, the USDA, and local county commissioners on the new project. A project which he believes will make the town of Fromberg safer from another disastrous flood.

The idea is to take rocks from inside the river, and individually place them along the bed, creating a barrier.

Nottingham told MTN, "I had one lady call me the other day, and she lives here on the river. She was crying, because it meant a lot to her to have this project going forward, where she can see that her property has a chance to be saved."

It seems most of the residents from Fromberg aren't sure what to expect from the project, hesitant after their experiences. But, it if works out like promised, many are excited to return to their normal lives.

"We're building a barrier to keep from eroding it. Hopefully, it will not continue into the bank further than what it is," said Nottingham.

A barrier that is supposed to keep the water out and maintain local system systems and the town bridge.

"If we leave it and don't do nothing, it'll take our city wells and it'll take out the county bridge," said Nottingham.

The project is set to be finished by September 30. If everything goes as planned, the town shouldn't see a flood of this magnitude for the next 500 years.