Prickly Pear Land Trust needs your help to name new East Helena park

HELENA — Prickly Pear Land Trust is working to open up a park that surrounds Prickly Pear Creek and they need the public's help deciding on a name for the new park.

“It’s an exciting time for East Helena. And to think we’re at the point of actually naming the park, I think if you had asked me four years ago if we would be here today, I probably would have said absolutely not. So, it’s awesome and exciting that we’re in this spot today,” says Executive Director of PPLT, Mary Hollow.

On March 14 at Missouri River Brewing Co. At 6 PM, Prickly Pear Land Trust is holding a naming suggestion night for their new park in East Helena. Additionally, PPLT also has a survey with name suggestions folks can vote on.

“So, we’re really excited for a broad participation in that so we can get as many good ideas as possible,” says Hollow.

The group is currently in the process of creating a park near the ASARCO smelter site. This comes shortly after their other park creation of The Grove in East Helena. This new 230-acre park will have a roughly 6-mile-long trail along Prickly Pear Creek. Eventually, they plan to run the trail from East Helena to Montana City.

Hollow says this park will cater to not only those already living in the area, but also all the new developments that will be in the area in the years to come.

“It really will be the place where people can be in a quiet space in nature in the future once there are thousands of homes on both sides of this park,” says Hollow.

They hope to have the new park open by sometime this summer.