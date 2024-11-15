Property tax pay-by-installment program aims to help Montanans financially

HELENA — Under Montana state law property tax payments in the Treasure State are due twice a year in May and November. However, beginning in the 2025 property tax payment period Montanans can pay their property taxes in a series of seven monthly installments rather than paying the standard twice yearly lump-sum payments.

This new program was made possible through House Bill 830, an act providing an alternative payment schedule for property taxes.

This bill passed in 2023, and you can apply now to participate in the program on 2025 property tax payments.

American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Montana state director Tim Summers says the association supported the legislation and program because it can help reduce financial stress on Montana seniors. “We supported this first and foremost because it makes aging easier, it makes it easier for older Montanans 50-plus to pay their property tax bill, if anything we can do to make the aging process easier, we’re all about that.”

Summers adds, “It is a very significant strain on seniors to be able to keep up with rising property values many seniors find themselves house rich and cash poor. The more property values increase, the harder it can be for them to keep up with those property taxes and so therefore programs like this are essential to be able to keep them in their homes, aging where they want to."

The program also aims to make it easier for other populations to balance their property tax payments with addition other cost of living expenses.

“The new, optional payment plan will make it easier for anyone on a fixed income – including older Montanans — to better meet their property tax obligations, while managing their household budget at the same time,” said Summers in a news release on the AARP States Montana webpage.

