Montana bill would require schools to report to parents on gender identity discussions

HELENA — Montana senators debated a bill that would require schools to inform parents if their child comments about questioning their gender identity.

Supporters of the bill say it's the parent's fundamental right to know, while opponents say it could be a risk to some children's safety.

"Parents deserve transparency about what is taught to their children and the ability to shield their child. Parents also have the right to be informed about what's going on and involved with any issue affecting their academic performance and their mental or physical health," said Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell.

He introduced Senate Bill 299, which aims to "revise laws related to enhancing transparency in education."

It would require a school district's board of trustees to create a policy giving parents access to all information about their child.

This includes comments and discussions involving their gender identity or requests to be treated as the opposite sex.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browing, said, "Schools and learning institutions should be a safe environment for all young people. For many young people, it's a place of refuge when they don't feel safe at home."

Parents would also need to provide written consent to a school before the child is able to go by a pronoun that does not align with the child's sex.

Schools would need to notify parents and get their consent five days before giving instruction or presentations that would study, explore, or inform students about gender roles or stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

"This is excellent legislation to bring our parents more involved with their child's education," said Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton.

Sen. Jacinda Morigeau, D-Arlee, said, "LGBTQ youth is not being respected and they are overwhelmingly being thrown out of their homes when they are not being respected."

SB 299 passed on second reading in the senate with a 31 to 19 vote on a near party-line vote, with one republican voting against the measure.