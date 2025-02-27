Proposed legislation would open cigar bars to the public

HELENA — As cigar lounges grow in popularity, new legislation would open cigar bars to the public, which are currently members only.

"It has been a passion of mine. I have had the pleasure of going around this country and seeing cigar bars around the country, and I feel like it's a tourist state. It would be something great for our state to be doing," said Sen. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, who proposed Senate Bill 150.

The bill aims to allow cigar bar owners to open their doors to the public with the appropriate licensing endorsement, requiring them to report annually to the Department of Public Health and Human Services and pay a $200 fee yearly.

The licensing endorsement would exempt the businesses from Montana's Clean Indoor Air Act, which is a concern for opponents.

Sen. Jacinda Morigeau, D-Arlee, said, "I really don't feel like people understand the dangers of second-hand smoke. I'm thinking of the potential employees. People want to talk about this as a choice bill. You have the choice to go into this bar, but a lot of these small towns are very rural places. There might not be other jobs available."

The cigar bar endorsement would only be issued to a licensee who can sell liquor, beer, and wine and has a license for gaming and gambling.

The only cigars allowed to be smoked on the premises must be purchased from the licensed cigar bar.

These businesses would be required to have a ventilation system and a humidor for cigars.

"It's a whole new industry that would be showing up that not a ton of people do, but there is an increase in cigar smokers. It'll be a good economic driver, especially with tourists coming in, that they'll have a place that they can enjoy a cigar," said Galt.

Morigeau said, "There will be a lot of people like me who will not be going to treasured or favorite bars and restaurants if they choose to do that. They're gaining some customers, but how many are they losing."

The bill now moves to the house and, if passed, would go to the governor to be signed into law.