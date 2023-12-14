Public safety services ask for mill levy from the Helena Commission

HELENA — During the 2023 Montana elections, Great Falls, Gallatin County, Missoula, and Laurel asked for mill levies to support their Public Safety Services, but only one passed. On Wednesday night, the Helena Police and Fire Departments asked the City Commission to consider a mill levy and bond to aid their services.

The Helena Police Department (HPD) would use a portion of the funds to increase staffing.

As the population of Helena grows, the department wants to also grow in staff members. However, they have had a similar amount of staff for the past 20 years.

Going into 2023, they were short eight staff members, but they have three open positions this new year.

The Helena Fire Department hopes to add a third fire station with the money to increase its staff members.

Currently, there is no station on the north side of the railroad tracks, but 25% of their calls come from that area. Over the past six years, they have seen a 4.2% increase in calls annually.

According to the city staff quote, “A mill levy is an additional property tax that is applied to a property based on the property’s taxable value. An increase in mills over state statute must be placed on a ballot and approved by majority voters.”

A bond also uses property taxes and must be approved by the majority of voters. It is “a type of debt issuance to fund government improvements that benefit the entire community.”

Levies typically help pay for operation costs, like staffing and equipment, while bonds often go toward facility construction.

Mayor Wilmot Collins said, “It costs money, and I think that’s part of the reason we are being cautious. We are having our ducks in a row because when it goes to the voters, questions will be asked, and you need to answer those questions.”

The last public safety services mill levy passed in 2018, and funds went to adding six firefighters and a capital improvement plan. The Helena police department has not received one for the past 20 years.

One mill generates roughly $98,000 for the city, but the number of mills being asked for by public safety services has yet to be released.

If the commission passes the resolution, the issue could go to voters in a special election, the June primary elections, or general elections in November.