Rate increases may be coming to Bill Robert's Golf Course and Helena waterpark

HELENA — Some rates might be raised at Bill Robert's Golf Course and at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool.

At the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Doug Smith, Parks Recreation And Open Lands Director presented to the commissioners the possibility of raising rates at the local Helena waterpark as well as at Bill Robert’s Golf Course.

Smith says these rate increases for the public are nominal and more in line with other Montana municipal outdoor pools with waterparks.

“Well, what we did was we researched all the pools in the region, outdoor municipally run pools that have a water park, and we overlaid all the rates and came up with averages and we identified that we're really low,” says Smith.

The golf course’s season pass holder rates would rise by about $50 per person. The golf cart rate would increase by $2 for 9 holes and $4 for 18 holes.

The pool rates would increase for such things as entrance fees as well as lessons, private party rentals, and swim team fees.

Smith cited inflation and rising costs as reasons for the increases at both recreation sites.

“It’s the same with the golf course. The fees to operate, the energy costs, the chemicals are increasing, so we're bumping up our rates to lower the contribution from the city to from the general fund to support the operations of the pool,” says Smith.

Monday, February 26, a resolution of intent will be brought to the commission and that meeting will be open for public comment. On Monday, March 11, another meeting will be held in which the commission has the opportunity to finalize the rate increases. That meeting will also be open to public comment.