Rathskeller in the historic Montana Club set to open Thursday

HELENA — On May 1st, the Rathskeller in the historic Montana Club will open to the public roughly one year after the club's final call.

You may remember last April when the club hosted its farewell event, and a few weeks later, a new owner, Ajitpal Pannu, came into the picture.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"The best thing I've gotten out of this so far is how welcoming people have been," he said, "How excited they are about the Rathskeller and the original Montana Club, and how many people have stories here.

The Rathskeller in the basement of the building will be the first of Pannu's vision to be up and running for business.

New seating, lighting, and a stage are some of the changes you may notice.

Significant improvements have also been made to the electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems.

Pannu says the Rathskeller will be Helena-focused, featuring local musicians, ceramic dishware from artists involved with Archie Bray, and beers and cocktail ingredients from Montana breweries and distilleries.

"Every single person that comes in here, they will have a unique experience," Pannu said. "That's what we're striving towards: an experience of Rathskeller when they walk in the door."

After its public opening on May 1st, it will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Eventually, it will include a gaming parlor, poker room, and snacks.

Pannu says the next part of the Montana Club they are looking to focus on is putting the finishing touches on the second floor, which is already booking events and could open for exclusive members in July.

They hope to have all its amenities, like the high tea room, a cigar lounge, and the 1885 Reflections restaurant, open by winter.

For any questions regarding bookings, memberships, and more email events@themontanaclub.com