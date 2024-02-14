Rebuild of historic Carbella Bridge in Park County to be completed this fall

Two years after the historic Carbella Bridge in Park County was destroyed by Yellowstone River flooding, efforts to rebuild are set to be complete this year.

"In the early morning hours of June 13, 2022, we got word that there was some flooding in the upper Yellowstone basin. While we were there, we realized that the river was coming up faster than anyone expected," says Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman.

The one-lane bridge was built in 1918. It carried Tom Miner Creek Road across the Yellowstone River in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner—until flood waters carried it away.

Whitman says losing the bridge forced residents and recreationists to take a longer, less ideal route. Now, work is underway to replace Carbella Bridge.

"Currently the contractor is working at placing rip rap to armor the abutments. Then in the next couple weeks, they’ll start drilling for the foundation for the abutments. Then work will continue from there over the summer," says Whitman.

The new bridge will span 210 feet across the Yellowstone River and be expanded to two lanes, 24 feet wide, allowing it to accommodate more traffic and withstand future floods.

Whitman explains, "It will be designed to withstand a 500-year event, hold modern vehicles—the vehicles that crossed over that bridge in 1918 are a little lighter than today’s vehicles. It’ll have a standard highway rating on it so everyone with horse trailers, or other vehicles, can use the bridge too."

Whitman says residents and recreationists are excited for the new bridge.

"That area, just like every area in Park County, is seeing an increase in use. A lot of people go up there to view grizzly bears in the fall. And with that longer detour route, it’s not as great for driving, as well as seeing a large amount of use," he says.

The bridge is expected to be complete by October 2024. For updates, visit the Carbella Bridge Replacement Project website.