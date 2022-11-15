Recount for Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race

GREAT FALLS — Sandra Merchant continues to lead Rina Fontana Moore in the election to become the next Cascade County Clerk & Recorder.

The final tally after all ballots were counted on Monday was 14,331 for Merchant, and 14,301 for Fontana Moore.

A mandatory recount of the race will be conducted, since the difference in votes between the two candidates was less than one quarter of one percent of total votes. All three Cascade County commissioners will be in charge of recounting by hand.



(1st REPORT, 3:32 p.m.) After Tuesday’s election in Cascade County, one race is still too close to call. When all of the available ballots were counted, incumbent Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Rina Fontana Moore trailed challenger Sandra Merchant by 20 votes - but there are still ballots left to count.

On Monday afternoon at Montana ExpoPark, elections staff and county commissioners are counting outstanding provisional ballots, military ballots, and ballots that had issues with signatures. With election scrutiny at an all time high, two Sheriff's deputies are also at the venue to ensure the safety of the workers and observers from both parties.

MTN News Rina Fontana Moore and Sandra Merchant

If the margin of defeat falls within one quarter of one percent of the total votes cast, when all of the results are tallied, the race would trigger an automatic recount. If the margin is between one quarter of one percent and one half of one percent, then the candidate can request a recount at her expense.

Moore has indicated she has no intention of challenging the results if she loses the election.

CASCADE COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

CASCADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Rae Grulkowski: 55% (15,727)

Don Ryan: 45% (12,652)

CASCADE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY

FOR: 56% (15,630)

AGAINST: 44% (12,442)

CONTINUE TO PROHIBIT MARIJUANA BUSINESSES IN GREAT FALLS

FOR: 48% (9,688)

AGAINST: 52% (10,418

CASCADE COUNTY: MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAX

FOR: 61% (17,422)

AGAINST: 39% (10,943)

CASCADE COUNTY: RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA TAX

FOR: 76% (21,449)

AGAINST: 24% (6,769)

CASCADE COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Eric Bailey: 59% (13,253)

Dave Phillips 40% (9,074)

State Representative District 20

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Fred Anderson, 70% (3,529)

D - Samantha Rispens, 30% (1,507)

State Representative District 21

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Ed Buttrey, 65% (2,466)

D - Lela Graham, 34% (1,290)

State Representative District 22

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Lola Sheldon-Galloway, 56% (1,781)

D - Nick Henry, 37% (1,185)

L - Tony Rosales, 6% (205)

State Representative District 23

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Scot Kerns, 55% (1,565)

D - Melissa Smith, 45% (1,298)

State Representative District 24

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Steven Galloway, 53% (1,664)

D - Barbara Bessette, 47% (1,477)

State Representative District 25

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Steve Gist, 51% (1,559)

D - Jasmine Krotkov, 49% (1,502)

State Representative District 26

100% of Precincts reporting

R - George Nikolakakos, 58% (1,198)

D - Kari Rosenleaf, 42% (881)

State Senator District 11

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Daniel Emrich, 53% (3,662)

D - Tom Jacobsen, 47% (3,259)

State Senator District 12

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Wendy McKamey, 56% (3,339)

D - Jacob Bachmeier, 44% (2,621)

State Senator District 13

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Jeremy Trebas, 52% (2,669)

D - Casey Schreiner, 48% (2,486)