Red Cross sets up temporary shelter for Horse Gulch Fire evacuees

HELENA — The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church for those evacuated due to the Horse Gulch Fire.

The shelter is giving out free food, water, and comfort kits to those in need. If even one person needs to spend the night, they will open up the space and provide cots and bathrooms.

Susan Hawthorne, Red Cross Disaster Action Team Coordinator for Lewis and Clark County, wants folks to know that this shelter is here for those who need it.

“So, that’s what Red Cross does, you know, we put on our vest and we help our neighbors in need. And, you know, nobody wants to be evacuated from any kind of a disaster, but we want everybody to know we're here to help,” says Hawthorne.

Mariah Barrientes and her partner evacuated their home across from Kim’s Marina on Wednesday afternoon. They may have to spend the night in the shelter. They are thankful to be together and safe from the fire.

“It honestly does a lot because especially with our baby. And I'm gonna get emotional because it's so scary. And then we have like no family here really except for my sister, but they have a house full. So, we're like what are we gonna do? Where are we gonna go? Like, what are we gonna do with the baby? So, it just is like peace of mind to have somewhere to go,” says Barrientes.