Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Family struck by lightning on Florida beach

A 17-year-old girl was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Family of three appeared to be struck by lightning while under an umbrella on the beach. A 17-year-old girl was transported as a trauma alert to Tampa General Hospital. (Scripps News Group)
Family of 3 struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach, teen hospitalized as trauma alert
Lightning strike beach
Posted
and last updated

A family of three was struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach, Florida, authorities said.

St. Pete Beach Deputy Fire Chief Adam Poirrier said emergency crews arrived within three minutes of the first emergency call on Thursday.

“The lightning was going crazy,” said Isaac Martin, who was at the beach during the storm.

Scanner audio captured the tense conditions, with one responder warning: “We’re having active lightning strikes in the area. We recommend all responders enter their vehicles if they’re not actively involved in patient care.”

Poirrier said multiple units responded and treated two adults at the scene. They declined further medical care. A 17-year-old girl was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

RELATED STORY | At least 9 children dead in Texas flooding; more still missing

Elsewhere on the beach, Kyree Mejias and his family were celebrating the Fourth of July under their tent — a tradition 30 years in the making — when they felt a nearby lightning strike.

“People were starting to feel a different shock inside their bodies,” Mejias said. “Like my uncle, for example, had it from his face down to his arm.”

Martin and his girlfriend sheltered at a beach bar for more than an hour. When they returned, he said they learned someone had been struck nearby.

“I’ve never seen or heard of anybody getting struck by lightning personally,” he said. “That was right down the road — like a six-minute walk from where I was at. So it’s kind of crazy.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg