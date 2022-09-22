Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area

LOLO - It's a topic we've been covering extensively lately — bears!

We told you on Wednesday about two grizzlies that have been hanging around a residence between Lolo and Florence where state wildlife officials are working to trap the pair.

Sasha Herriot Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to trap two grizzly bears in the Florence area and then relocate them.

Sasha Herriot has not one, but two grizzly bears frequenting her backyard.

“It wasn’t even 12 hours later -- after we installed that game camera on the fence pointing at the mailbox, there were pictures on it,” Herriot said.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Sasha Herriot has not one, but two grizzly bears frequenting her backyard.

“I actually saw one outside the gate in the middle of the day,” added Roy Chacon who is Herriot’s neighbor.

Chacon has also seen the bears rummaging through the neighborhood. They have been there for weeks, getting in garbage and checking out the fruit trees.

Sasha Herriot Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to trap two grizzly bears in the Florence area and then relocate them.

“In everyone's defense, we weren’t expecting them,” Herriot told MTN News.

“This is the most bear activity we have seen in years,” Chacon noted.”

Hannah Hislop/MTN News A pair of grizzly bears have been frequenting homes between Lolo and Florence.

The neighborhood has seen bear activity before, as it rests against a popular spot for elk.

But Herriot says she has never seen a grizzly in the area -- until now.

MTN News

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks told MTN News they are setting traps in the area and hope to relocate the bears.

FWP offers information about how to "be bear aware" on its website.

Learn more about how to identify bears by clicking here.