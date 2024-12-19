Warning about scammers posing as police

HELENA — According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, phone scams continue to rise yearly.

In 2023, over 65 million adults in the US were affected by spam or scam calls, resulting in a total financial loss exceeding $25 billion.

In Helena, several residents have received calls from individuals impersonating the Helena police. Scammers allegedly used mirrored or spoofed phone numbers that resemble those of the department. The scammers claim that they have a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

In one instance, a person was threatened and instructed to pay outstanding fines via a Coinstar machine or face potential arrest.

Derek Ellingson, who was a victim of a similar scam, shares his experience and a warning for the community with MTN News.

“I had someone call me in the middle of 2023; I think it was from a sheriff's department. I didn’t think much of it and ended up giving them $50. So, I guess I fell victim to it; it is what it is, it’s just $50, thankfully. It happened to me, and I hope it doesn’t happen to many others.”

Ellingson also recently received a Helena police phone scam call.

He told MTN that he feels new phone scams are created frequently.

"I can get three calls one month, 7 calls the next, it's never-ending. Calls from (people posing as) sheriff's, police, fire department, state patrol. It's like every month it is something different," said Ellingson.

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, you can report the incident by calling the Montana Fraud Hotline toll-free 24/7 at 1800-222-4446 or sending a message to the Text2Tell line at 704-430-3930.

