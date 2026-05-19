Restaurant plans for summer opening in Helena

HELENA — After sitting empty since the end of December 2025, a new restaurant will soon occupy 1450 Prospect Ave. in Helena. Mr. Burritos is opening in the former Slim Chickens location in August, according to owner Mario Rodriguez.

Mr. Burritos is a 24/7 restaurant that offers a variety of options from breakfast burritos and tacos to enchiladas and fajitas.

“It’s 24/7 because people are working at night—the fire department, police officers, hospitals—that’s why,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez opened Mr. Burritos as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has since expanded to three locations in the Bozeman area.

“We worked hard and we made it,” Rodriguez said of the business/

Rodriguez said a fourth location is scheduled to open in Laurel in June, followed by the Helena restaurant in August and a Polson location later this year.

The Helena location is currently hiring to staff the new restaurant, Rodriguez said he will probably need around 10-15 employees.

Slim Chickens operated at 1450 Prospect Ave. from December 2020 until its permanent closure in late September 2025.

