RMDC shares its aging services with senior citizens

TOWNSEND — On Tuesday, August 15, Rocky Mountain Development Council shared their Agency on Aging Services with senior citizens in Townsend.

“So, what the Agency on Agings actually do, is they are a resource center for seniors. We serve those 60 and over and adults with disabilities,” Michele Mathot the Education and Outreach Coordinator for Rocky’s Agency on Aging said.

The agency can help find community resources and connect people to information and services in the counties they serve.

They serve Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Meagher, and Park counties.

“Information assistance and referral is kinda how we wrap all that up. Where if you’ve got an issue, a question, you’re a senior, you call us we’ll help you out with that,” said Mathot.

They especially focus on reaching out to rural areas.

“A lot of our centers are more rural, and we want to make sure they know were available to them,” Mathot said.

Even if people are unable to make a trip over to a center, they encourage setting up a Zoom or phone call if you have questions.

They can help seniors with services like Medicare counseling, especially during open enrollment, long-term care ombudsmen, and senior medical patrol.