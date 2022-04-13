Watch
News

Actions

Road across Canyon Ferry Dam will be temporarily closed April 27

Canyon Ferry Dam
MTN News
Canyon Ferry Dam
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:06:20-04

HELENA — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will be closing traffic across Canyon Ferry Dam in two weeks for required maintenance.

The dam bridge deck will be closed Wednesday, April 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. that day. Travelers will need to seek alternate routes, north and south of the dam during the closure period.

Bridge inspections are conducted every two years to check for potential issues that could affect the structural integrity and safety of the bridge.

A bridge inspection crew will inspect the lower portion of the bridge deck, which is over the spillway area. Crew members will use a truck to reach people over the edge of the dam on both sides to inspect the bottom side of the bridge deck and gates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119