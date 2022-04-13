Road across Canyon Ferry Dam will be temporarily closed April 27

HELENA — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will be closing traffic across Canyon Ferry Dam in two weeks for required maintenance.

The dam bridge deck will be closed Wednesday, April 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. that day. Travelers will need to seek alternate routes, north and south of the dam during the closure period.

Bridge inspections are conducted every two years to check for potential issues that could affect the structural integrity and safety of the bridge.

A bridge inspection crew will inspect the lower portion of the bridge deck, which is over the spillway area. Crew members will use a truck to reach people over the edge of the dam on both sides to inspect the bottom side of the bridge deck and gates.