Road closures continue along I-15 between Great Falls and Helena

GREAT FALLS — Significant road closures on I-15 in and around the Wolf Creek area between Great Falls and Helena will continue for a few more months - but there is an end in sight.

All lanes should be open to drivers at some point in November 2024, but weather and construction activities could play a role in the specific date.

Currently in the second year of the Wolf Creek North and South Construction Project, crews are working on the northbound lanes, and the contractors - Riverside Contracting - are excavating the degraded material and the northbound lanes are

Both Riverside Construction and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) can have a considerable amount of personnel on the road at any time with 40 to 50 personnel on this project at peak times.

Construction crews are planning additional upgrades as well.

Kas Manderle, the Construction Project Manager for MDT Great Falls Region, explained, “We'll also be upgrading the guardrail on new concrete median barrier rail, new pavement markings, new signage on the project. Also, there will be an upgrade to some storm drain in Wolf Creek, the town itself, along with new paving and Wolf Creek and some upgrades to the concrete sidewalks.”

The public should be aware of a total road closure between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. due to windmill parts having to come through the pass and not being all on the roads. As you travel through the project, you can see a large amount of signing, and a large amount of traffic control. MDOT takes a serious step toward protecting not only the traveling public, but also the construction workers on the project.

Kas continued, “Please be aware of what activities are going on. Please follow the signage, please plan ahead accordingly as you travel through the project.”

Please go to www.511MT.net for additional updates.