Rock climber severely injured after falling 100 feet near Bear Basin in Big Sky

On August 16, a rock climber in Big Sky near Bear Basin fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, the SAR Heli Team, Big Sky Fire Department, and Life Flight responded to the call to provide assistance.

Ground teams set off with rope and rigging gear on foot while the Heli team flew to the patient’s location and a medical assessment was performed. From there the patient was transported to Bozeman Health on a Life Flight helicopter for further medical care.

“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend all involved parties on this extremely difficult and technical rescue. He also commends the reporting party for having a means of communication to call for help when the outing turned into an emergency and was able to advise of the technical terrain the incident was located in,” according to the Gallatin County press release.

No information about the rock climber's current condition was available. We will update you if we get more information.