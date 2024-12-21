Rocky Mountain Development Council gives senior citizens community and meal during the holidays

HELENA — The Rocky Mountain Development Council hosted its annual holiday dinner on Friday.

It is an opportunity for older adults in our community to get together and sing carols while enjoying a meal.

This year, RMDC served around 150 people at the holiday meal, which is just a small fraction of the meals they serve throughout the year.

So far, in 2024, they have served 10,385 meals and 734 seniors.

RMDC serves one meal every day to people at least 60 years old.

Rita Charles says she has gone every day for the last decade.

She tells MTN she started going because she gave up on cooking, but the community has kept her returning.

"You know, when you get to be 90-plus, most of your friends die. We need the socialization in our lives. It gets boring watching TV 24/7, so we come here for the socialization, and we've met many new friends," Charles said

RMDC will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day but will start back with meals on the 26th.

The meals are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and there is a suggested donation of $5.