Rocky Mountain Liquor celebrates “Dry January”

HELENA — “People find that they hit it pretty heavy during the holidays and they just want to mellow out a little bit for a month,” said Jason Sampson, the Front of House Manager at Rocky Mountain Liquor.

During January many people have started taking a break from alcoholic beverages, so much so that the month has become “Dry January” to many.

You may think that the last place you would find us for a Dry January story is a liquor store, but that’s exactly where I was on Friday, January 19.

“For the first two weeks we did non-alcoholic beer, just because there is so many of them and we carry so many and I had some new ones coming in and people we’re really receptive to it so I said I’m going to run with that for another week,” Sampson said.

Rocky Mountain Liquor in Helena is highlighting non-alcoholic beverages that mimic their alcoholic cousins every Friday all this month.

“We’re selling a lot of non-alcoholic beverages. Spirts, beers, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails in cans,” said Sampson.

Rocky Mountain Liquor sells many non-alcoholic beverages and says interest in mocktails and similar drinks is growing.

Rachel Fortunato

“People are really receptive,” Sampson said.

If you missed any of the previous tasting events, there is one more left this month.

Next Friday from 2 to 6 P.M.

“We’re doing spirit alternatives and I’ll be making a couple cocktails. Anybody who is dry curious can come in and check out what we have to offer,” said Sampson.