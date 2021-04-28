Rodney Ridge prescribed burned postponed

HELENA — The prescribed burn initially planned for the area adjacent to Rodney Ridge Trail this week has been postponed out of an abundance of caution.

“Even though we are within our prescriptions for both weather and fuel moistures, the extended forecast with higher temps later in the week and predicted gusty winds with the incoming front concerned us,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “The unit’s proximity to the City of Helena and values requires optimal prescribed burning conditions, which includes current and forecasted weather conditions, to ensure both safety of fire personnel and the area residents.”

The U.S Forest Service says at this point there is no timeframe for when the burn will be rescheduled. Fire staff will continue to monitor the conditions of the area and plan for the prescribed fire operations when conditions are favorable.

Participating agencies will also work to reschedule the fire investigation training that was planned to coincide with the prescribed burn.

