Rosendale exits Montana U.S. House race

HELENA — In the latest unexpected twist in U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale’s political journey, the two-term congressman announced on social media Friday morning that he’s dropping out of the race for Montana’s eastern district U.S. House seat and won’t be seeking office in 2024.

The decision comes less than a month after Rosendale officially launched a run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. After six days, he suspended that campaign, saying former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Gallatin County businessman Tim Sheehy in the GOP primary was too much to overcome. He then announced Feb. 28 that he would seek reelection to the House. That created upheaval in a large field of GOP candidates who had already announced runs for the seat.

In his statement, Rosendale said he had faced a death threat and “false and defamatory rumors against me and my family” since his decision to run for the House. He also said it had “caused a serious disruption” in the race for the eastern district seat.

“The current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you,” he said. “So, in the best interest of my family and the community, I am withdrawing from the House race and will not be seeking office.”

This story will be updated.