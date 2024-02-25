Rosendale may be seeking reelection to U.S. House according to federal filing

HELENA — Montana Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale may be seeking reelection to the House of Representatives according to a new federal filing.

On Saturday, an amended statement of candidacy form was filed for Rosendale with the Federal Election Commission seeking election for Montana's second congressional district — the seat Rosendale currently holds.

MTN reached out to Rosendale’s campaign for comment who said: “The Congressman is spending the weekend working with his House and Senate colleagues to find solutions to fund the government ahead of the deadline on Friday. He should have an announcement soon.”

The filing comes the same week he announced he would be dropping out of the Montana U.S. Senate race. Rosendale officially announced his senate campaign Feb. 9 and exited the race Feb. 15, citing former President Trump’s endorsement of his primary opponent Tim Sheehy as his primary reason for suspending his Senate campaign.

It is a crowded Republican field currently for Montana’s second congressional district,including a number of high profile candidates seeking the seat.

So far, though, most of the Republicans running in his district told MTNthey aren’t changing their plans at this point.

The deadline for anyone to file for the ballot is March 11.