Rossiter Elementary Schools raises $7,000 by keeping their principal on the school roof

HELENA — When you were a kid, did you ever think you would see your school's principal get on the roof and fight the Grinch?

Well, that is exactly what students here at Rossiter Elementary School experienced on Friday, and it is all for a good cause.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Hundreds of screaming students got to see their principal, Dr. Wynn Randall, on the roof of their school for their Raise the Roof Fundraiser.

"We're trying to raise $2,000 for food share and Rossiter," said Layla Larson, a 4th grader at Rossiter.

Dr. Randell had to stay on top of the school until the goal was reached.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

MTN spoke with him before he headed up.

He said, "I've got a lot of warm gear, and I've got a couple more layers to throw on as we go."

Two teachers at the school, Heidi Herbolich and Molly Schmidt, ran the fundraiser .

They thought of including the Helena Food Share since it provides Kid Packs weekly to more than 90 students at Rossiter.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"So far this school year, Rossiter has given out over 1,500 food bags on the weekends to families who are food insecure so students have the chance to have food at their fingertips," said Schmidt.

Students at the school wrote letters to their families and local businesses explaining the fundraiser and asking for their help.

Schmidt said, "The reaction today just brought big crocodile tears to my eyes and really just justified to myself how important teaching other people to give is and made my heart so proud and happy."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The school provides nonalcoholic and nontobacco gift cards to families to purchase food, toiletries, holiday gifts, whatever they might need.

With $7,000 raised, Rossiter more than tripled its goal.

They will be giving $3,500 to Helena Food Share and will keep the rest.

You can still donate to the fundraiser by calling the front office of Rossiter.