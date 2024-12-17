Rossiter School presents $3,500 check to Helena Food Share after Raise the Roof Fundraiser

HELENA — Rossiter Elementary School presented a check to Helena Food Share on Monday after students helped raise over $7,000 to address food insecurity.

You may remember the Raise the Roof fundraiser from last Friday when the school principal stayed on the school's roof until the goal amount of $2,000 was reached.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The school received over three times its goal in donations from families and local businesses like Ruckers Furniture, Moose Lodge, and Smitty's Fireplace.

Rossiter split half of their donations with Helena Food Share since the nonprofit supports many of their students.

"Even down to the kindergarten and first-grade level, people understand what it means to help your neighbor, and it's phenomenal to see over 300 kids get together and know that they helped someone," said Tim Joyce, the development director of Helena Food Share.

Helena Food Share says the $3,500 will go directly into purchasing food to fill the shelves of its grocery share market.

Students at Rossiter were treated to a dance party with the principal on Monday, and they will be writing thank-you letters to those who donated.