Rosters announced for 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game were released early Thursday.

The 2026 game is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, in Butte, tentatively at Naranche Stadium. Each team is made up of 41 players, including one player from Canada.

Coaching the East team this season is Gallatin High School's Hunter Chandler. Chandler recently wrapped up his fifth year as the Raptors head coach, and has guided the team to the semifinal round of the Class AA playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

Grady Bennett of Kalispell Glacier will serve as head coach of the West team. In 2025, Bennett coached the Wolfpack to the Class AA state title. Bennett also coached Glacier to the AA championship in 2014.

The East-West Shrine Game is billed as the state's premier all-star football event. It has been played in Montana since 1947 and raises money for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash., where care is provided regardless of a family's financial means.

According to a press release, the game has contributed over $1 million in the past 10 years to the Spokane Shriners Hospital. For information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.

The West won last year's game 14-7 in Great Falls and has now won five straight in the series. The East owns the all-time lead 41-37.

Following are the rosters and alternates for the 2025 game:

East All-Stars

Centers: Max Spangler, Havre; Ty Steinmetz, Bozeman.

Guards: Tommy Lewis, Havre; Kingston Oe, Laurel; Andrew Linder, Glasgow.

Tackles: Carson Ross, Gallatin; Tyton Larsen, Billings Central; Brandon Schoenen, Great Falls; Bradon Healy, Jr., Havre.

Tight ends: Logan Humphrey, Bozeman; Merek Fisher, Billings Skyview.

Wide receivers: Wesley Ehret, Belgrade; Elias Bonner, Billings West; William Snell, Billings Central; Drew Etcheberry, Great Falls CMR; Grady Neilson, Glasgow.

Running backs: Curtis Fox, Laurel; Aiden Salter, Billings Central.

Quarterback: Howie Martin, Billings Central.

Defensive tackles: Peyton Fenner, Great Falls CMR; Parker Warner, Billings Senior; Darwin Spotted, Gallatin.

Defensive ends: Colter DeVoss, Great Falls; Jace Bantz, Grass Range; Deisel Zallar, Gallatin; Cooper Axtman, Scobey.

Inside linebackers: Hunter Lee, Great Falls CMR; Layne Alexander, Billings Central; Charles Beach, Calgary, Alberta.

Outside linebackers: Sam Talbot, Gallatin; Peyton Cicero, Billings West.

Cornerbacks: Evan Hughen, Bozeman; Bobby Gutzman, Gallatin; Gavin Schwend, Billings West; Deagan Lehfeldt, Billings Senior.

Safeties: Dawson Hammond, Malta; Kougar Kappel, Red Lodge; Rylan Jennings, Billings Senior; Khye Gamas, Glasgow.

Punter: McKay Shobe, Lewistown.

Kicker: Tanner Vick, Power-Dutton-Brady.

West All-Stars

Centers: William Astle, Kalispell Glacier; Everett Stumpf, Hamilton.

Guards: Sam Akey, Whitefish; Body Templeton, Missoula Sentinel; Derek Opitz, Helena Capital.

Tackles: Maverick Diede, Kalispell Glacier; Brody Bulette, Polson; Brayden Ricci, Frenchtown.

Tight ends: Cooper Dighans, East Helena; Kade Robinson, Missoula Sentinel.

Wide receivers: Hudson Luedtke, Butte; Brody Duchein, Florence; Brody Galle, Anaconda; Easton Brooks, Columbia Falls; Parker Link, Missoula Hellgate.

Running backs: Asher Knopick, Kalispell Glacier; Cole Moses, Whitefish; Peyton Lorenz, Helena.

Quarterbacks: Jackson Presley, Kalispell Glacier; Ryan Peoples, Butte Central.

Defensive tackles: Brady Toner, Manhattan; Holland Jantzen, Bigfork.

Defensive ends: Evan Pyron, Missoula Hellgate; Henry Griffin, Frenchtown; Bridger Alexander, Florence.

Inside linebackers: Brit Linder, Helena Capital; Aaron Anderson, Whitefish; Konnor Klimpel, Frenchtown.

Outside linebackers: Jack Robinson, Kalispell Glacier; Treker Hickey, Bigfork; Blake Williams, Missoula Big Sky; Cole McInnis, Calgary, Alberta.

Cornerbacks: Brady Williams, Missoula Big Sky; Cameron LeProwse, Missoula Sentinel; Riley Shulte, Helena.

Safeties: Rudy Hess, Missoula Sentinel; Mitch Verlanic, Butte; Cormack Batt, Missoula Big Sky; Cal Marceau, Missoula Big Sky.

Athletes: Vince Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate; McCoy Townsend, Darby.

Alternates

East: Damen Furthmyre, Great Falls; Aiden Burke, Billings West; Jace Pardee, Ekalaka; Rhett Comes, Lewistown; Fin Schultz, Gallatin; Trey Daly, Lockwood; Trapper Kinamon, Conrad; Lane Bradley, Billings Senior; Lincoln Senter, Great Falls CMR; Mason Swanson, Red Lodge; Corey Polkowske, Absarokee; Cooper Streit, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Jet Lafontaine, Billings Central; Nate Davis IV, Lockwood; Wyatt Sugg, Glasgow; Keegan Skjogas, Fairview; Layne Wallace, Fort Benton, Braedden Matthews, Gallatin; Trey St. John, Great Falls; Nolan Kamerman, Melstone; Ryland St. John, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Travis Cartwright, Fairfield; Isaiah Burt, Laurel; Jake Phalen, Miles City; Duke Williamson, Circle; Pierce Caton, Red Lodge; Truman Giese, Fort Benton; Reed Von Stein, Fairfield; Kooper Beard, Huntley Project; Bladen Madel, Great Falls; Kael Aldrich, Billings Central; Krew Hunter, Laurel; Colt Johnson, Billings West; Caleb Taylor, Great Falls CMR.

West: Derek Brovold, Seeley-Swan; Noah Blom, Helena Capital; Trenton Moreni, Dillon; Nick Kantorowicz, Helena; Wyt Oliver, Three Forks; Barrett Bessette, St. Regis; Jace Wiseman, Three Forks; Holden Emerson, Polson; Bailey Corette, Frenchtown; Owen Felton, Missoula Loyola; Kyler Kossman, Kalispell Flathead; Wayne Cox, Kalispell Glacier; Carson Pesek, Missoula Big Sky; Travis Dye, Anaconda; Adam Guajardo, Missoula Big Sky; Rogan Lytle, Eureka; Joe Grunow, Missoula Loyola; Kyler Bailey, Manhattan; Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon; Kolten Zurmuehlen, Seeley-Swan; Sam Cohea, Missoula Hellgate; Drew Esponda, Helena; Ethan Kastelitz, Kalispell Glacier; Levi Winters, Florence; Hagen Paddock, East Helena.

