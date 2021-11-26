Salvation Army officially starts their Red Kettle Campaign

HELENA — It’s that time of year again. The old familiar ringing of the bells outside your usual supermarket is here again. The Salvation Army is asking for your help this holiday season.

The day after Thanksgiving, Friday the 26th, marks the official start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. They will be ringing their bells for the next month through Christmas Eve in order to raise funds for local programs.

Corps Officer, Major Brian West, says that the funds raised from this campaign are used for local charities.

“The money stays locally here in Helena. It doesn't go anywhere else; it stays locally in our fund that goes into our food pantry, our social service offices, our transitional living homes that we’re running, our recovery programs, those places. All of our programs benefits from the funds that we raise here,” he says.

Sherrif Leo Dutton stopped by to give his support and ring a bell alongside West.

“They have been here in times of need. So, I'm happy to come and help ring for dimes, dollars, whatever you want to bring because that money comes back and stays in Helena to help those who are in need,” says Dutton.

Major West encourages anyone to sign up to volunteer their time to be a bell ringer. He also wants to remind people that the Red Kettle Campaign is set up to take online donations for those who would rather give over their computers.

With a goal of $100,000, Helena’s Salvation Army is asking for everyone to chip in to make Helena that much better.

