HELENA — Saving for education expenses in Montana just got more affordable.

Achieve Montana has announced a 28% drop-in fees due to an ongoing partnership with Ascensus.

The reduction in fees will help ensure Montanans have an affordable way to save for education.

Achieve Montana is a tax-advantaged savings program that helps individuals pay for education-related expenses through a 529 plan.

529 plans are state-sponsored and can be set up for a beneficiary like a child or grandchild. They can cover tuition, fees, books and room and board costs.

These plans aren’t just for college.

Along with being eligible at two and four-year universities, funds can also be used toward qualifying K-12 education expenses, trade schools, apprenticeships, technical training and even certain education loan repayments.