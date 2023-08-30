School is back in session for Helena and East Helena Elementary students

HELENA — On Wednesday, August 30, Helena Public Schools and East Helena Schools welcomed elementary students back for the new school year.

I spent the morning at Kessler Elementary School to get reactions from parents, students and teachers.

Rachel Fortunato

“Our biggest piece is always to support kids, make them feel welcome. Our academics and everything else will come in behind that,” said Rex Weltz, the Superintendent of Helena Public Schools.

Over 250 kids filled the Kessler playground Wednesday morning. Teachers welcomed them in, friends were reunited, and parents gave a hug goodbye.

At 8:30 a.m. they lined up and headed inside to start their 2023 to 2024 school year.

“Just getting the kids back in the building. Our theme this year is 'ready to grow.' We're really excited to have the kids back in and building community and getting that academic growth in,” said the Principal of Kessler Elementary School, Riley Thatcher.

Josh Clement is a dad whose daughter started fourth grade today. He has sent all four of his kids to Kessler.

“It’s such a great school here at Kessler and I’m confident that everything they do here is going to be great,” Clement said.

“I’m excited about going into bigger math and probably reading too,” fourth-grader, Temperance Clement

Sixth and ninth graders also headed to school Wednesday morning.

They receive an extra day to adjust to a new school before the returning students join them on Thursday.

For all those students wondering, as of Aug. 30, it's only 281 days until the start of summer vacation.