Scout troops kick off Christmas tree sales in Helena

HELENA — On Friday, Scout Troops 207 and 214 of Helena kicked off their Christmas Tree Sales. Holiday lights adorned the top of the chain-link fence in the west parking lot of the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, and a chainsaw whirred in the background as it trimmed the trunks of Christmas trees just picked out by patrons.

Andrew Mazanec, who joined Troop 207 five years ago, is now a Life Scout working to earn his Eagle Scout status. Mazanec told MTN News that there is power in each purchase made. “It supports the scouts and helps us go to camps.”

Mazanec adds that they offer more competitive prices than big-box retailers. “We’re cheaper than Lowes and Home Depot”.

This year marks the 56th year of the Scout tree lots in Helena. As of Friday, at 2:30 pm, the Troop had sold 35 trees so far, 19 farms were raised, and 16 were cut locally.

A scout parent detailed just how much the lot offers in savings. “A tree from our lot is about $10 cheaper than buying one at Lowe’s or Home Depot”.

Peter Torstensen is a second-time customer of Troop 207’s lot.

“We came last year, and we got a really great tree, and we like supporting local efforts, so we were excited to come out and get another tree this year,” said Torstensen.

Michael Wolff, MTN News

Troop 214 also started their tree sale before Safeway on N. Montana Ave. It was the first time the troop had a tree sale. They also collected donations for the Salvation Army’s food drive.

Damon Lightfoot is the father of Issac, who joined the troop just two months ago and emphasized the event helps scouts learn the value of hard work.

“They went out and chopped their own trees; we got permits. The boys

They have worked hard; it is something that they are able to work towards and then reap the rewards of. They see it paying towards their camps; they’re adventurous to get outside and do fun activities. It’s a great ethic for them to learn.

Troop 214 will sell trees and collect food drive donations in front of Safeway on N. Montana Ave. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will make an appearance from 12:30 pm to 2 p.m. Troop 207’s lot can be found in the West parking lot at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds and is open from November 30 through December 23 while supplies last.

