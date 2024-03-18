Seed Swap brings gardeners together at the Lewis and Clark Library

HELENA — On Saturday, the annual Seed Swap was held at the Lewis and Clark Library.

Fruit, vegetable, herb and flower seeds were all available at the swap.

“Grab seeds for their garden for this year and also if they have extra seeds at home that they’re not going to use, or want to share, they can drop them off,” said Sheri Steckoer, the Executive Director at Helena Community Gardens.

This event is a collaboration between Helena Community Gardens and the Lewis and Clark Library.

The Seed Swap is a way to kick off the spring season with the community.

"What’s more exciting than spring, if you’re a gardener? Going to pick out your seeds or buy your seeds? This is a great opportunity for people to get seeds for free,” Steckoer said.

Along with bringing and taking seeds, the event also included two talks with experienced gardeners about garden management and seed anatomy and germination, a few raffle prizes and a painting rock activity for the kids.

Helena Community Gardens was also helping new gardeners sign up for their first community garden plot.

This year the Seed Swap saw a record number of participants.

“I think last year we had about 50 and we have 50 right now and it’s 20 minutes in,” said Suzanne Schwichtenberg, an Adult Services Librarian at Lewis and Clark Library.