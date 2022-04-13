Watch
News

Actions

Semi blocking northbound lanes on I-15 near Boulder Hill

Traffic Alert.png
MTN News
Traffic Alert.png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:44:07-04

HELENA — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports that both crashes have been cleared and traffic flow has been restored.

Original Report: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a jackknifed semi-truck is blocking both northbound lanes of I-15 between Boulder and the Boulder hill.

The incident was first reported just after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker 169.

The Sheriff’s office caution that people traveling that way should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Emergency crews are also responding to a vehicle rollover on I-15 northbound just south of the Boulder exit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119