Incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, Republican Tim Sheehy, Libertarian Sid Daoud and Green Party candidate Robert Barb are on the ballot this fall to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate. MTN invited all of the candidates running for Congress to sit down for 30-minute interviews. Sheehy was the only candidate to decline MTN’s request. However, MTN compiled a profile on the Republican candidate from past interviews and public statements.

Senate Candidate: Tim Sheehy, Republican

Tim Sheehy is a newcomer to Montana politics. A Gallatin County businessman and Navy veteran, he’s campaigned on issues like strengthening the economy, securing the southern border and protecting parents’ rights in education. Sheehy previously told MTN he first considered running after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban victory.

“It was just incredibly frustrating, sad and heart-wrenching to see what was happening after the sacrifices so many of us had made for so many years,” Sheehy said in a June 27, 2023 interview. “And that day was the first time I ever considered potentially running for office.”

Sheehy grew up in a Minneapolis suburb and graduated from St. Paul Academy – a private prep school – in 2004. He then enlisted in the Navy, becoming a Navy SEAL and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, even earning a Purple Heart. Sheehy met his wife Carmen while serving. The couple settled in the state in 2014, after he left active duty, raising their four children on their 20-thousand-acre ranch in the Gallatin Valley. After moving to the Treasure State, he started aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace. He even piloted missions himself, battling wildfires across the American West.

“I love my four children, I want to raise them in the greatest state in the greatest country, we have invested in growing our business here,” said Sheehy in the June 9, 2024, Montana Broadcasters U.S. Senate Debate.

Sheehy has seen significant support from National Republicans after being recruited to run by Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines. A race many believe could determine which party has control over the U.S. Senate, with former President Donald Trump Campaigning this summer on Sheehy’s behalf.

There are clear differences between Sheehy and his Democrat opponent Jon Tester, with their abortion stances perhaps being the most apparent.

“I will not apologize for wanting to protect the life of an unborn child,” said Sheehy in a September 30, 2024 Montana PBS Senate Debate.

Sheehy says as a father of four children he’s pro-life. He says he stands in strong support for IVF and is proud to have helped pay for a state-of-the-art NICU facility at Bozeman Health, and he claims Democrats are pushing “the most extreme abortion plan in the world.”

“My position on abortion has been common sense. I support the exceptions rape, incest and life of the mother.” said Sheehy “At some point when there I another life, another viable life, that life should also be included.”

Democrats have pushed back against Sheehy on his stance and categorization of their efforts to restore the abortion protections under Roe v. Wade. Sheehy’s opponent Jon Tester has also publicly called for a return of federal abortion protections that had been granted under Roe v. Wade.

Another topic Sheehy feels strongly about is the southern border, and has been critical of the Biden Administration.

“Fentanyl coming into our country is devasting our rural communities and its devasting our cities and travel communities across the nation but especially here in Montan,” said Sheehy. “The flow of fentanyl across the border has a lot to do with immigration and has a lot to do with legal immigration.”

Sheehy has faced criticism in his campaign for the U.S. Senate including comments about Native Americans, questions over a 2015 Glacier National Park gunshot investigation involving Sheehy, and accusations of plagiarism in his book.

The combat veteran and businessman from Bozeman has continued to see strong support in the polls and says it is time for a new generation of leadership in Washington D.C.

“The truth is I am concerned about where our country is heading and I think it’s time for a new generation to stop up and start fixing some of these problems and stop talking about them, We have serious issues to deal with and we need serious people to deal with them,” said Sheehy.

The general election is Tuesday, November 5. More information about voting locations and voter status can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

