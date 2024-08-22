Senator Jon Tester holds campaign event in Missoula

MISSOULA — Montanans for Tester held a campaign event at the Wilma Theater on Wednesday evening in Missoula.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) was joined on stage by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and Hank Green for a conversation about issues facing Montana and voters this election.

The campaign event touched on affordable housing and affordable higher education.

“Not me. Mine isn't the important one. It's the one at the top and it's, there's, there's a lot at stake here. There's democracy at stake. There's rural America at stake. There's how we treat one another at stake. There's a lot at stake in how this country is going to move forward," Sen. Tester said of the upcoming election. "...Probably the most dangerous time since I was five or six years old during the Cuban missile crisis,” Tester said.

A small number of protesters were present after the event with one telling MTN that they were on hand to remind the Montana Democratic Party and Tester about the fundamental humanity of Palestine.

Montana's U.S. Senate race is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country. Sen. Tester plans to hit the campaign trail and talk with voters as election day nears.